Varun Dhawan calls 2022 strange; speaks of 'Bhediya's BO performance

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 18, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan opened up about the underwhelming box office performance of his latest film Bhediya in a recent interview. He admitted that he expected the movie would do better and added that he sometimes takes up characters not only for box office numbers but because the characters are unmissable for him as an actor. Read on to know more.

He felt burnt out amid COVID-19 lockdown

Speaking to Mid-Day, Dhawan recently said that he felt burnt out and hit a roadblock when there was a lockdown due to COVID-19 in the country. He added he waited for a long time before even giving his nod to JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and the yet-to-be-released Bawaal. The actor added he is proud of these films irrespective of how they performed or will perform.

Expected 'Bhediya' to perform even better: Dhawan

Talking about Bhediya's box office performance, Dhawan said, "It has been such a strange year, [with films] trying to get people back to theatres. I expected Bhediya to do [better box-office] numbers than it did (about Rs. 64cr)." "Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its [collection] is higher than that of many," he added.

Wouldn't mind slashing remuneration for good films: Actor

Speaking about his remuneration, Dhawan said, "When I have to cut down my price to do these films, I will do it because a film calls out to [the artiste] in you." "We should make a good film...the producer should not lose money. Box office is important, but sometimes, I want to do movies because they are unmissable for the actor in me (sic)."

Dhawan's next project 'Bawaal' launched in April

Meanwhile, Dhawan will be next seen in Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie, launched in April 2022, is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has given us cinematic gems like Dangal and Chhichhore. Bawaal is slated to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. He is also rumored to collaborate on a project with Rajkumar Hirani.