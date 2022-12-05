Entertainment

Filmmaker Guneet Monga gets real about marrying at 39

Dec 05, 2022

Filmmaker Guneet Monga talked about how she cursed her body before finding her 'soulmate' (Proto Credit: Instagram/Guneet Monga)

Filmmaker Guneet Monga﻿ wrote a long note on Instagram, talking about how she cursed her body and doubted her intelligence, for not being able to find her "soulmate," before she met Sunny Kapoor, her fiancé. She also talked about getting married at the age of 39. Monga's post comes nearly a week before her wedding with Kapoor on December 12 in Mumbai.

Why does this story matter?

Monga wrote how her life was ruined after watching Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She said how after watching the film, she wanted to find her Raj but gave up on the thought. "DDLJ ruined me...Like every girl growing up in the '90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18," she wrote.

On relatives asking her about marriage

She further went on to write in her post about how her extended family members would often ask her why she still hasn't gotten married. And when she asked them to find one for her, they'd respond saying how can they find a match since she's from the film industry. "Now that is also my fault," she further wrote.

Monga on cursing her body and intelligence

The Pagglait producer spoke about how not being able to find her perfect life partner led her to self-doubt. She didn't only curse her body but also her intelligence and job profile for it. "Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life, and even my job designation to be able to find someone!"

And when she finally met her soulmate

Monga then spoke about the time when Kapoor walked into her life. Giving out a piece of advice, she wrote, "when the time is right and when that person comes into your life, you just know it." The long post that Monga penned comes on the day she completed a year of her engagement, and is set to get married next week.

Read her full post here

