Delnaaz Irani slams journalists for 'manipulating' her words

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 05, 2022, 07:36 pm 2 min read

Delnaaz Irani took to social media to slam media for allegedly manipulating her words (Photo Credit: Delnaaz Irani/Instagram)

Actor Delnaaz Irani has slammed some online portals and journalists for allegedly manipulating her words. After Irani appeared on a show, a video surfaced online which allegedly showed her requesting work. Reacting to reports based on the video, Irani slammed journalists, accusing them of twisting her words. Irani is best known for playing Sweetu in Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Irani appeared on RJ Siddharth Kanan's show and was talking about how getting work in the film industry has changed over the years. She accused the media of twisting her version for "likes on their posts."

"Shame on you!" she wrote in the post, questioning if people (journalists and portals) had watched her full interview or understood what she was talking about.

Taking to Instagram, Irani said her words were allegedly "misconstrued." Accusing some journalists and online portals of manipulations, she wrote in the post, "a few online portals and the journalists completely manipulated my words into something that they thought would make for an interesting headline. Shame on you!!" On the work front, she was last seen in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

Several reports have quoted Irani saying that she is "no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this and something will work out." She spoke about how there was a direct link between actors and filmmakers before. "Satish Kaushik saw Kal Ho Naa Ho and called me...These days, that connection has been lost. It's more of going and struggling with the casting directors..."

In the same interview, Irani reportedly went on to talk about how casting directors preferred those with blue ticks on social media. "My friends have told me that casting directors aren't giving them work because they don't have blue ticks on social media. These people have been a part of the industry for two decades, they've played leads," she reportedly said.