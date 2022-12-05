Entertainment

'HIT 2' box office: Adivi Sesh-starrer witnesses solid first weekend

'HIT 2' box office: Adivi Sesh-starrer witnesses solid first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 05, 2022, 07:30 pm 2 min read

'HIT: The Second Case' earned Rs. 31 crore worldwide on its opening weekend

HIT: The Second Case earned Rs. 31 crore worldwide on its opening weekend. This marks the second part of the Telugu action-thriller series. The first part was a huge success among fans. It was made on a budget of Rs. 6 crore and went on to earn Rs. 18 crore at the box office. The second film stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Why does this story matter?

Franchise films have become a trend in Indian cinema for a while now. A hit franchise catapults a certain box office success and we have seen that with many films. For example, Dhoom 3 was lambasted critically, yet it became a box-office success just like the other films in the franchise.

HIT as a franchise has produced two back-to-back acclaimed movies.

Overall collections on the weekend

The film had a good start at the Telugu box office. In India, the film collected Rs. 21.50 crore on its first weekend. From the Telugu states, the collection was Rs. 18 crore. The film also opened well in the overseas market, earning around $850K. This takes the overall collection of the film to Rs. 31 crore approximately, in just three days.

Why is there a subsequent dip?

The film saw a subsequent dip in collections every day. On the first day (Friday), it collected Rs. 7.75 crore, on the second day (Saturday), it collected Rs. 7 crore, and on the third day (Sunday), it collected Rs. 6.75 crore. The dip is seen in the urban markets on Sunday as there are other options for recreation available there.

All about cast and crew

The second installment of the franchise is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The cast includes Sesh, Chaudhary, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. The film has been shot by S Manikandan and the background score is by John Stewart Eduri. The film is bankrolled by Wall Poster Cinema. The movie has the potential to become a blockbuster at the Telugu box office.