#NewsBytesExclusive: If you're making just remixes, they'll disappear, says Papon

Dec 06, 2022

From Indie music to Hindi film songs, ghazals, and more, Papon's mesmerizing voice fits most music genres and how. Presently touring India for his live performances, Papon aka Angaraag Mahanta, gets into a candid conversation with NewsBytes about music and his forthcoming songs. While talking to us, he reveals how even in the age of remixes, the charm of the original is unbeatable. Excerpts:

What's your take on modern renditions of classic songs?

"It really does take a lot of love for the (original) song to create its cover or rendition. Some good covers can actually turn out to be better than the original ones, but in some cases, they can totally go wrong." "Before releasing a cover, artists must be sure of their creation; they should know if it'll click with the audience or not."

Is remixing old songs a shortcut for film albums?

"Remixing old songs with peppy tunes and releasing them with new films is surely happening. If a song was hit once, doesn't necessarily mean it would be a hit with its remix also. If you're making just remixes, remember that they will disappear because the charm will always be of the original." "Unfortunately, some people are only creating remixes instead of originals."

How do you think is the Indian music industry growing?

"The music scene in India, for the past decade at least, has been more about film songs. Before that, we did have pop music culture; we were a little ahead of time. But now, times are changing again." "We've more platforms for music. We have come of age, especially in terms of music production. I believe it's a very good time for music industry."

Does regional and folk music need more focus?

"We are diversely blessed with not only folk but contemporary music as well. Yes, regional and folk music should be more mainstream music. The onus for promoting such music lies on us as artists first, and then on music companies." "There can be more collaboration with local artists or other ways of introducing their music, something that we as artists can think about."

Tell us about your upcoming releases

"I had been working on a lot of music since the (COVID-19) pandemic and it will all be out soon. I have two to three different albums that are being released on social media simultaneously." "Some of those are indie while others have either a pop-ish flavor or are similar to ghazals. I've already released some while there's more that is on its way."