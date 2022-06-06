Entertainment

Armaan Malik joins Ed Sheeran for '2Step,' song releasing tomorrow

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 06, 2022, 07:50 pm 2 min read

Pop singers Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran come together for '2Step.'

This is not a drill! Pop singer Armaan Malik has officially announced his collaboration with British crooner Ed Sheeran. Malik will get featured in Sheeran's 2022 single 2Step to create a brand new remixed version. The news of their collaboration was shared by Malik on his official social media handle on Monday. The upcoming song will release on Tuesday! More details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

This collaboration will mark the Indian singer-songwriter's second international outing after the release of his project Echo.

He had worked alongside renowned K-pop star Eric Nam and the American musician KSHMR in it.

In addition to Malik's version, 2Step will reportedly have 13 global remixed versions featuring artists from the United States, Ireland, Brazil, Finland, Italy, Sweden, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom.

Statement 'Beginning for lot more collaborations,' said Malik

Commenting on this collaboration, Malik said, "I'm beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2Step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I'm a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting." He added that the collaboration marks a huge feat for Indian artists and that this is the "beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

Twitter Post See the post here

Information Here's what upcoming song '2Step' is all about

Coming to the song 2Step, Malik revealed that the song talks about "confidence" among other things. "This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones." "When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!" he noted.

Details Details about upcoming song, Malik's projects

2Step will officially release across all music streaming platforms on Tuesday. Written by Sheeran alongside Louis Bell, David Hodges, and Andrew Wotman, the song is part of = (Equals), Sheeran's fifth studio album. As for Malik, the singer launched his independent music journey with songs like Control, How Many, You, and his latest Hindi song Nakhrey Nakhrey which has amassed over 10M views.