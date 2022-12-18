Entertainment

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu': Makers drop second single 'Kasethan Kadavulada'

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu': Makers drop second single 'Kasethan Kadavulada'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 18, 2022, 05:21 pm 2 min read

In a piece of exciting news for the fans of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, the second single from his next film Thunivu, titled Kasethan Kadavulada, was finally released by the makers on Sunday. This comes days after the makers of the movie released the upbeat number Chilla Chilla, which turned out to be a chartbuster. Read on to learn more about the upcoming film.

Why does this story matter?

Thunivu marks the third collaboration between the Viswasam actor, producer Boney Kapoor, and filmmaker H Vinoth after their previous two successful collaborations, namely Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

So, this movie has been making headlines ever since it was announced.

And since the actor has a religious fanbase, every update about this upcoming movie is grabbing the attention of fans.

All you need to know about 'Kasethan Kadavulada'

Coming back to the film's second single, Kasethan Kadavulada is a peppy number. On Sunday, the makers released the lyrical video of the song. So, we will have to wait to witness the full video of the song. Vaisagh, Manju Warrier, and Ghibran have rendered their voices for the song. The lyrics are penned by Vaisagh, while Ghibran composed and arranged the music.

'Kasethan Kadavulada' sounds similar to old song of same name

To recall, there is a Tamil movie titled Kasethan Kadavulada (1972), which also has a song of the same title. Now, the second single of Thunivu sounds similar to this old song. Sharing details about the song on his Twitter handle, Kapoor wrote, "Get ready to experience the power of Money! Kasethan Kadavulada OUT NOW Go watch it now #ThuvinuSecondSingle (sic)."

Know more about 'Thunivu'

As per reports, Thunivu is based on a bank heist headed by AK. The film stars Warrier as the leading lady. The high-octane action drama will hit the theaters on January 11, 2023, locking horns with Vijay's Varisu, which will be released on January 12, 2023. Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.