#NewsBytesExplainer: Breaking down reality shows—evolution, types, categories

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 18, 2022, 04:54 pm 3 min read

Love it or hate it, you can't ignore it. In fact, it has a way of creeping up on you! Reality television offers an irresistible, almost mystical world where contestants decide to wear their hearts on their sleeves and lay everything out on a platter for the world to see. How did reality shows garner the popularity they enjoy today? Let's dive right in.

Both celebrities and common people participate in reality shows

Reality shows, as the name suggests, are centered around presenting unfiltered, unscripted, real scenarios and can spawn multiple episodes or several seasons. Both common people and celebrities can be part of reality shows, and they can be any type: singing/dancing contests, game shows, survival shows, and dating shows, among several other categories. Their "lack of script," however, has been highly debatable and controversial.

These are the earliest known examples

Though it's difficult to name the exact year when reality television gained momentum, reports suggest that they emerged in the 1940s and 1950s and were originally planned for radio before eventually reigning supreme on television. This is Your Life was one such show and told the story of a real person's life—both celebrities and non-famous people The Original Amateur Hour is another example.

These are the categories of reality programs

There are several kinds of reality programs, and hence, a wide variety of options to choose from. These categories are documentary (Santa Camp), legal (Unsolved Mysteries), competition (The Voice), lifestyle (The Kardashians), self-improvement (Extreme Makeover), social experiment (Real Housewives), and travel (Man Vs. Wild). In India, the most loved and watched reality shows are the ones that revolve around a fierce singing/dancing competition.

American reality series have been the frontrunner

Reality TV further gained traction when television sets and, later internet, appeared on the scene. Some noteworthy American examples include American Idol, The Real World, Survivor, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, and The Voice, among countless others. Several industries around the world have adapted these shows into their own formats and have released their own versions with different names and rules.

Which one is your favorite Indian reality show?

It won't be an exaggeration to say India loves a good dose of reality TV! Some of the most popular examples include Indian Idol, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance India Dance, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Emotional Atyachaar, Love School, and MTV Ace of Space, among others. While some of these cater to youth, others are made for family-centric audiences.

Reality TV is now in a transformative phase

The reach of OTT platforms has triggered a new era of reality television. Now, more celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon and putting themselves out there. Examples of such programs include Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, What the Love! with Karan Johar, and Indian Matchmaking and MX Player's Fame House. Disney+ Hotstar's Moving In With Malaika is another addition to this growing list.

Reality shows court controversies regularly

Reality TV may be everyone's guilty pleasure, but it isn't criticism-proof. They have been critically panned over the years for "promoting negativity and giving the spotlight to elitist people." They have also been at the receiving end for being "entirely scripted"—a case in point being Bigg Boss. Some shows, such as Indian Idol, have been accused of "exploiting audience's and contestants' emotions," too.