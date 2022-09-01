Entertainment

Krushna Abhishek busts rumors surrounding 'The Kapil Sharma Show' exit

Krushna Abhishek busts rumors surrounding 'The Kapil Sharma Show' exit

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 01, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

Krushna Abhishek explained reason behind his exit from 'TKSS.' (Photo credit: Instagram/@ krushna30)

A few days ago, comedian Krushna Abhishek had announced that he would no longer be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Reports suggested that the comic had decided to quit after the producers were unable to match his monetary demand. Now, Abhishek has cleared up the air on his exit from the show and explained his reasons behind the move. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most famous Hindi television chat shows hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.

Over the years, the show has been graced by several notable celebrities from the entertainment industry like Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Raveena Tandon, and so on.

Moreover, the show was also famous for Abhishek's segment in which he appeared as the owner of Sapna Beauty Parlor.

Recap Abhishek was rumored to have quit over monetary agreement issues

Abhishek has been a part of the show since 2018 and is also famous for his mimicry of veteran actor Dharmendra. In August, reports suggested that the comic would not be a part of the show's new season. The reason behind this was apparently that the showrunners were not agreeing to meet his expected pay amount, due to which he quit the show.

Reason Comic had travel plans on the cards with his wife

The comic has now addressed the rumors and confirmed that he would return eventually. On Wednesday, the comedian was asked about whether his exit had anything to do with Sharma, to which he said that he was leaving for Australia with his wife and actor Kashmera Shah. He also clarified that there was no bitterness between him and Sharma over his exit.

Return Abhishek: 'Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back'

Commenting on his possible return to the show, Abhishek said, "Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (It is my show as well and I will be back again)." Meanwhile, the show is gearing up for its return to Sony TV on September 10 after a brief hiatus. The show will air on the channel every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30pm.