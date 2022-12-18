Entertainment

'Avatar 2' crosses Rs. 100cr-mark in India on Day 2

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 18, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released on Friday

The second installment of James Cameron's epic Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Way Of Water, hit the theaters on Friday (December 16). It reportedly collected about Rs. 45cr on Day 1, becoming the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. Now, the movie has collected approximately Rs. 100cr in just two days, exceeding all expectations. Dive in to know its detailed box office breakup.

Why does this story matter?

Cameron's world of sky people and the Na'vi has returned after a long wait of 13 years after Avatar's release.

Avatar 2 is the first of many sequels planned for the 2009 film.

The third, fourth, and fifth parts, rumored to be titled The Seed Bearer, The Tulkun Rider, and The Quest for Eywa, are slated to be released in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

Film stands next to 'Avengers: Endgame' in India

Avengers: Endgame is India's biggest Hollywood opener, with a massive collection of Rs. 53.10cr on the first day, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water. Reportedly, Avatar 2 earned Rs. 100cr in two days and might even cross the Rs. 200cr mark in its first weekend if things go well. Meanwhile, the film so far collected over Rs. 1,500cr at the global box office.

'Avatar 2' faced trouble with theaters in South India

To recall, several theater owners in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana did not screen the movie. Reportedly, the makers of the movie demanded a 70% share of the movie collections as opposed to the regular 50% share that is usually offered. The film was released in formats including 2D, 3D, 3D ScreenX, 4DX 3D, and IMAX 3D in English and major Indian languages.

South India contributes more in terms of box office

Despite being screened in fewer theaters, South India has reportedly contributed to the majority of the film's collections, reportedly more than 50%, in India. As far as the film's cast is concerned, it has Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Cliff Curtis featured in important roles in the sequel among a host of other actors.