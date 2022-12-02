Entertainment

Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian had affair with Chris Paul

Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian had affair with Chris Paul

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 02, 2022, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Kanye West made startling accusations against his former wife (Photo Credit: Flickr/Celebs Journey)

Those who follow rapper Kanye West would be aware of the multiple times his unfiltered comments raged storms online and otherwise. West, who goes by the moniker 'Ye,' once again violated guidelines, forcing Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to suspend his Twitter handle. Before his exit though, West made a shocking accusation against his former wife Kim Kardashian. Here's what happened.

Why does this story matter?

West is not new to creating headlines for violation of social media guidelines. His accounts on Instagram and Twitter have been suspended in the past because of his offensive posts.

West allegedly put up a tweet that is against Twitter's "incitement to violence policy." This led Musk to suspend Ye's account.

Just before that, he had the entire platform talking because of his allegation.

'Let's break one last window before we get outa here'

Hours before West's Twitter was suspended, he made a startling claim accusing his ex-wife and American socialite Kim Kardashian of having an affair with NBA star Chris Paul. Adding a photo of Paul, West tweeted, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night." Naturally, netizens were left divided over this abrupt claim.

'I tried hard,' said Musk earlier

Meanwhile, after the suspension of West's Twitter account, Elon Musk took to the micro-blogging site saying that he tried his best. He added that despite the efforts, West once again violated the guidelines because of which his account will now remain suspended. The matter came to light when a user tagged Musk in West's alleged offensive tweet which was already restricted by Twitter.

See Musk's tweet here

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

What had Kanye posted?

Twitter took action after the rapper posted a picture that carried the Nazi symbol inside the Star of David (a generally recognized symbol of Judaism and Jewish identity). Before tweeting this, he appeared on a live stream with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and declared his love for Adolf Hitler and Nazism. "We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time...I love Nazis," he said.

Past controversies

In October, West's Twitter was locked following his anti-semitic comments. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," tweeted West which led to his account suspension. Before this also, West has posted several derogatory statements on social media, including those about Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. West's social media posts have remained under the radar.