Rakul Preet Singh's 'Chhatriwali' heads for direct OTT release

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 02, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

'Chhatriwali' is set to have a digital premiere in 2023

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming movie Chhatriwali is set to have its digital premiere soon. While the release date is yet unannounced, ZEE5 announced on Thursday that they have bagged the film's premiere rights. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film co-stars Sumeet Vyas and reportedly aims to deliver a strong message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

Why does this story matter?

Singh had two back-to-back releases: Doctor G and Thank God, both of which tanked at the box office.

This upcoming film will be led by the actor solo.

Since it will not have a theatrical premiere, there will be no concerns about the box office. But since the other two films received underwhelming responses from critics, let's see how Chhatriwali turns out.

What is the film all about?

Going by the statements released by the makers, Chhatriwali will have Singh playing a quality control head at a condom factory in Haryana. "Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realizes the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatize the conversation around sex education," the official synopsis read.

Announcement of digital debut was made on World Aids Day

The makers announced details about the film's digital release on the occasion of World Aids Day. "This World Aids Day, I join the fight against HIV by raising awareness on the importance of safe sex and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, Chhatriwali," Singh said when she spoke about the movie's digital premiere in a statement.

'Chhatriwali' will entertain and educate audience: ZEE5

The Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India Manish Kalra said that they were excited about the film's premiere on their streamer. "The film delivers a punch about the importance of sex education with humor and sensitivity. With a mix of social message, strong woman character, comedy, subtlety, and lots of drama, Chhatriwali is sure to entertain and educate our audience," he said.

