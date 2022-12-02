Entertainment

Netflix's 'Harry and Meghan' docuseries promises honest storytelling; teaser out

Netflix dropped an emotionally charged teaser of its forthcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan, based on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The teaser comes in the wake of a recent racism incident that Buckingham Palace is reeling with. It also comes in at a crucial time when the Prince and Princess of Wales are on a visit to the US.

Why does this story matter?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are undoubtedly one of the most talked about couples in history. The docuseries takes the viewers right through their lives.

When asked why they signed up for the series, Prince Harry quipped, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors." And this formed one of the highlights of the interest that people have around watching the docuseries.

We get an emotionally charged teaser

The 1.12-minute-long teaser shows glimpses of unseen rare photographs of the pair. One of those intimate shots shows Meghan Markle crying while another scene shows Harry's head tilted back as Meghan wipes off her tears. Later, the cameraman captures a photograph of Kate, William, and Meghan. It is from Commonwealth Service Day, a day before the Sussexes left the UK.

'I had to do everything to protect my family'

As the teaser moves forward, Harry says, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family." Meghan then adds, "When the stakes were this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Later, another series of photographs are shown. After Meghan's photograph from Queen Elizabeth's funeral, some happy pictures of the couple pop up in the teaser.

Timing of the teaser goes wrong

The timing of the teaser release doesn't seem to be the best. It comes at a time when the palace is dealing with the aftermath of a staff's resignation over alleged racism. At a palace reception, Lady Susan Hussey asked Ngozi Fulani about where she was "really from." Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will have a total of six episodes, showing their high-profile love story.