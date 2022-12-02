Entertainment

'Anbe Sivam' producer K Muralidharan dies; Kamal Haasan offers condolences

Dec 02, 2022

K Muralidharan passed away after suffering a heart attack

In shocking news, Tamil movie producer K Muralidharan passed away on Thursday reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He breathed his last when he was in his hometown in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam. The former president of the Tamil Producers Council's sudden demise sent waves of shock across the industry as he was a prominent producer who has given Tamil cinema fans several timeless classics.

Kamal Haasan offered his condolences

Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space on Thursday and offered his condolences to Muralidharan's family. Haasan also recalled the days when Muralidharan bankrolled his acclaimed movie Anbe Sivam while paying his tributes. Haasan wrote in Tamil, "Producer K from Lakshmi Movie Makers who produced many hits is no more. Remembering the Anbe Sivam days. Tribute to him."

பல வெற்றிப்படங்களைத் தயாரித்த லட்சுமி மூவி மேக்கர்ஸ் நிறுவனத்தைச் சேர்ந்த தயாரிப்பாளர் கே. முரளிதரன் மறைந்துவிட்டார். அன்பே சிவம் நாட்களை நினைத்துக்கொள்கிறேன். அஞ்சலி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 1, 2022

'Deeply saddened by his demise'

Muralidharan started his production banner Lakshmi Movie Makers in 1994 and his first movie was Aranmanai Kavalan. Sarathkumar, who played the lead role in the movie, offered his condolences. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of my friend and leading film producer @lmmiltd #Muralidharan, due to a heart attack during his temple visit to Kumbakonam. May his soul rest in peace."

'Bagavathi's rerelease canceled after his demise

Tamil star Vijay's 2002 movie Bagavathi, which was bankrolled under Lakshmi Movie Makers, was scheduled to have a rerelease on the film's 20th anniversary (December 4). But since Muralidharan passed away, the rerelease was canceled by the makers. Sri Devi Kumari theater's team took to Twitter and announced the cancellation. "Due to unfortunate situation this show has been canceled (sic)," the theater's team wrote.

Due to unfortunate situation this show has been cancelled. https://t.co/VlZWDJnyAi — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) December 1, 2022

'Sakalakala Vallavan' was the production label's last movie

Muralidharan under Lakshmi Movie Makers delivered several commercially successful films with Tamil cinema's A-listers including the likes of Haasan, Vijayakanth, Karthik, Ajith, Vijay, Dhanush, and Silambarasan TR, to name a few. The last film from the production banner was Sakalakala Vallavan starring "Jayam" Ravi, Trisha, and Anjali, which hit the theaters in 2015. May his soul rest in peace.