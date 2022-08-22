Entertainment

All you need to know about Arulnithi's Tamil thriller 'Diary'

Aug 22, 2022

'Diary' is gearing up for release on Friday.

The upcoming Tamil film Diary, starring Arulnithi in the lead role is one of the most awaited projects of the actor. Director Innisai Pandiyan, who has co-written "Chiyaan" Vikram's upcoming film Cobra, is making his directorial debut with this film. As the movie is gearing up for release on Friday (August 26), here is all you need to know about the project.

Trailer Trailer promised an intense drama

The trailer of Diary was dropped by the makers back in July, which hinted at a nail-biting thriller. It introduced Arulnithi as a cop, leading a team of investigative officers to find out about the mysterious deaths in Tamil Nadu's hill station Ooty. It showed the leading man carrying out numerous investigative proceedings and surviving dangerous situations to solve an age-old case.

Certification Film certified with U/A from CBFC

The makers announced last week on social media that the film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It is anticipated that the film will be an investigative thriller. Financially backed by S Kathiresan under the Five Star Creations banner, with Sekar Babu co-producing it, Udhayanidhi Stalin is distributing the film under his Red Giant Movies banner.

Details Meet the cast and crew of 'Diary'

Besides Arulnithi, the film has Pavithrah Marimuthu as the leading lady. Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, Sha Ra, Thanigai, and Dhanam will be seen playing key supporting roles. Reportedly, the film is based on a true story. Ron Ethan Yohann has composed music and background score for the film, which has cinematography by Aravinnd Singh and editing by SP Raja Sethupathi.

Updates Arulnithi has 'Demonte Colony 2' in his lineup

Meanwhile, Arulnithi was last seen in Dejavu and D Block. He has the sequel of Demonte Colony in his line-up. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who helmed the original 2015 film, is expected to bankroll the sequel. During the sequel's announcement, Gnanamuthu also revealed that they have plans to make it a franchise. Besides this, Arulnithi has a yet-to-be-titled project with director Gowthamraj in his kitty.