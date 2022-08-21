Entertainment

BFFs Janhvi-Sara share hilarious promo for 'House of the Dragon'

BFFs Janhvi-Sara share hilarious promo for 'House of the Dragon'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 21, 2022, 05:20 pm 2 min read

'HotD' premieres on August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar!

"It's Drag-on!" The much-awaited spin-off show of the Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday! And, just like every fan who has been waiting for HotD with bated breaths, actors and friends Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, too, seem to be struggling with containing their excitement. Watch how they recently promoted the series for Hotstar.

Context Why does this story matter?

As mentioned, House of the Dragon is a spinoff of the cult-favorite show Game of Thrones that aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019.

And, the events in the upcoming series take place 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in the main story.

Episode 1 of HotD will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday with new episodes dropping every Monday.

Promo Kapoor tested Ali Khan's knowledge about characters from 'GoT'

At the beginning of the promotional video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen expressing her excitement for the "year's biggest show" when Kapoor, who appears as a GoT geek, decides to put her knowledge to the test. Kapoor grills Ali Khan with questions and asks her about Daenerys, Jaimie Lannister, and the Dothraki while Ali Khan sheepishly nods along and ponders aloud, "What Rakhi?"

Information Through their funny banter, they busted myths about the 'HotD'

Kapoor also asks Ali Khan about what happened at the iconic "Red Wedding" to which she replies, "DJ...biryani...that's what happens at all weddings, right?" Expressing her shock, Kapoor tells Ali Khan that she knows nothing about GoT but the latter quashes all doubts and confirms that she doesn't need to know about the show since HotD would follow a completely new storyline.

Twitter Post Watch their epic banter on 'HotD' here

Whether you're on Team @SaraAliKhan or Team #JanhviKapoor, we've GOT some news for you. House of the Dragon, premieres August 22nd at 6:30AM! 🐉🔥 #HOTDonHotstar pic.twitter.com/AwhFMwddSp — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 21, 2022

Details 'HotD' will have new characters, many more dragons

For the unaware, Season 1 of House of the Dragon comprises 10 episodes which will follow the series' weekly release format. After the series premiere, new episodes will drop at 6:30am every Monday. This time, the series will feature new characters who will go against each other to claim the Iron Throne. And, it will also have more dragons as an added bonus!