'Winter is coming,' so here's our top 5 Christmas films

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 05, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

As they say that the North remembers and winter is coming, indeed. With the essence of Christmas movies, one's inner child would go "Ho! Ho! Ho!" and feel the warmth of love. Heartwarming, emotional, and easy on the eyes are some of the qualities of good Christmas films. Here are our top five Hollywood picks for this winter­. Let's ride down this sleigh!

#1 'Home Alone' (1990)

Home Alone and Christmas have become synonymous with time. This Macaulay Culkin starrer is hilarious, engaging, and emotional; every child of our generation would have imagined themselves in little Kevin McCallister's shoes. McCallister gets accidentally left behind at home alone as his family goes to Paris for Christmas vacation. The story revolves around the kid staying alone and defending his house from some burglars.

#2 'Last Christmas' (2019)

The title is inspired by the famous song by the pop duo Wham! The Paul Feig directorial is an unconventional rom-com. Kate Andrich (Emilia Clarke), a disillusioned store worker falls for an enigmatic Tom Webster (Henry Golding). The unexpected climax makes it heartbreaking yet beautiful. One would tell themselves, "Last Christmas, I gave you my heart. The very next day you gave it away."

#3 'Love Actually' (2003)

Richard Curtis's Love Actually has 10 stories bound by a single thread of love. The stories are separate on their own, yet they are interlinked. It explores the nitty-gritty of love as a concept. The story starts five weeks before Christmas and unfolds till the holiday. Dear single people, do not be sad because this film is actually a warm hug for everyone.

#4 'The Santa Clause' (1994)

The Santa Clause definitely needs to be watched in a group. The film is over the top but it's funny and whatever brings a smile is always good. Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof and later goes to the North Pole as he needs to be the new Santa and convince his loved ones.

#5 'Die Hard' (1988)

After all romcoms and light-hearted movies, one must balance them out with action and thrill. Our last pick for this year's Christmas would be the John McTiernan directorial. Based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp, this movie produced one of the best action scenes and will keep you on the edge of your seat.