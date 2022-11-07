Entertainment

Gigi Hadid deactivates Twitter account after Elon Musk takeover

Gigi Hadid deactivates Twitter account after Elon Musk takeover

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2022, 09:34 pm 2 min read

Gigi Hadid deactivates her Twitter account as Elon Must takes over

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account, speaking against the company's leadership takeover by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week. In an Instagram Story, she announced that she was leaving Twitter amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team, at the company. She apologized to her fans who followed her and connected with her for over a decade on the platform.

Context Why does this story matter?

Twitter is a household name among netizens. Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform last week and has since been making various changes, including enforcing mass layoffs.

Interestingly, while many users have been opposing Musk's acquisition of Twitter since a capitalist running an information dissemination channel can hinder the free flow of information, others argued the Tesla boss could make it a better place.

Details A 'cesspool' of hate: Hadid

Hadid did not mince words while slamming Twitter's new leadership and called the platform a "cesspool" of hate. She posted, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of.." She emphasized that this micro-blogging platform was not safe anymore.

Information Musk defends his decision on layoffs

Meanwhile, Musk earlier defended his move to fire thousands of Twitter employees, saying the company was losing $4 million every day and reducing the workforce was the only solution. He also claimed the laid-off employees were offered three months of severance pay, which is 50% more than legally required. Moreover, on Saturday, Twitter began rolling out paid subscriptions charging $8/month for blue tick verification.

Information Notable celebs who left Twitter recently

After Musk's takeover, many celebrities started deactivating their Twitter accounts. American producer-writer Shonda Rhimes was one of the first ones to exit the social media platform. Singer Toni Braxton also quit Twitter earlier. She expressed her shock at the exploitation of free speech and posted, "Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech' is unacceptable; therefore, I am choosing to stay off Twitter."