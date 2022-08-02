Business

Elon Musk's father isn't proud of his billionaire son

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 02, 2022

Errol Musk has criticized Elon Musk's eating habits, among other things

Being the richest man on the planet comes with several perks. Unfortunately, that's not enough to become the "pride and joy" of your father. The billionaire here is Elon Musk and the father is Errol Musk. When asked whether he is proud of his son's achievements during The Kyle and Jackie O's Show, the senior Musk nonchalantly said "no." But why?

Context Why does this story matter?

The relationship between parents and children is never simple. What we see on the surface could be entirely different from what's going on behind the scenes.

Even then, Errol's interview is bizarre at the very least, especially the part about Elon.

To have a favorite child is one thing, but to come out and say it in public is an entirely different thing.

Not proud Errol is not surprised with what Elon is doing

On the Australian breakfast radio show, Musk senior spoke candidly about his eldest son. "Your offspring is a genius. He's worth so much money and has created so many things, you can't take that away from him. Are you proud?" asked Jackie O. Errol answered, "No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time..."

Compliment 'Elon has fared better than his siblings'

During the show, Errol said that Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca—the three children from his first marriage—have seen and done many things together, including traveling to China and the Amazon forests. The patriarch of the Musk family then gave the world's richest man a compliment of sorts. He said, "But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

No joy Elon is not happy, says his candid father

The 79-year-old Errol said that his billionaire son is not as happy as he'd like to be. He said that the Tesla CEO "feels like he's behind schedule." "Where he is now, he would have liked to have been there five years ago," he added. "I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family," said Errol.

Brother Kimbal is Musk senior's "pride and joy"

We know that Elon isn't his father's favorite, but does he have any? Errol described Kimbal Musk, Elon's younger brother, as his "pride and joy." Kimbal is a successful restaurateur and chef. Errol also compared Kimbal's marriage with Cristiana Wyly to Musk's relationship status. Musk senior said, "He (Elon) has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy."