Things Elon Musk could have bought with $44 billion
Elon Musk's big bag of gold has finally swayed Twitter's board to sell the company to him. You can't blame them because $44 billion is a LOT of money. Well, it is actually 44 followed by nine 0s. On converting to INR, it becomes nearly Rs. 33,685 crore. Let's have a look at all the things that Musk could have done with $44 billion.
- The world is still reeling from the impact of Elon Musk's imminent takeover of Twitter. People are trying to make sense of how the world's richest man went from a passive shareholder to the sole owner in a span of three weeks.
- We, on the other hand, would like to do something fun and come up with all the things $44 billion can do!
Do you know that there are over 100 countries in the world with a GDP of less than $44 billion? That money can buy you Jamaica, Bahamas, and the Maldives; you can create your own trio of tropical hotspots! And guess what, you will still be left with over $6 billion, which will be enough to get all the luxuries of life.
If not Twitter, what other companies (yes, plural) could Musk buy? He could have bought both Spotify ($21.6 billion market cap) and Tata Steel ($19.68 billion market cap), and still have a few billions in hand. Apropos, the net worth of Savitri Jindal and family ($19.1 billion), Uday Kotak ($14.2 billion), Jack Dorsey ($6.8 billion), and Donald Trump ($3.0 billion) is under $44 billion.
In a tête-à-tête with Musk on Twitter, David Beasley, the Executive Director of UNFP suggested that $6.6 billion can help the most vulnerable people survive 2022. If not hunger, $44 billion can certainly help a little island nation with its crushing debt. Sri Lanka needs around $51 billion to fix their issue, a little help from Musk could go a long way.