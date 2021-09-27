My ambition is to do justice to every opportunity: Shahid

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' will open in theaters on December 31

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor says he is fortunate to realize his dream of becoming an actor and hopes to develop his craft to the best of his ability. During a question and answer (Q&A) session on Twitter Monday, Shahid was asked what his ambition was. In his reply, the 40-year-old actor wrote that he has been blessed to get varied opportunities in his career.

Quote

I am fortunate to be an actor: Shahid

"God has been kind. I am fortunate to be an actor. It was a far-off dream. Ambition is to do justice to every opportunity and every character I play. Dil se kaam karna hai (I want to work wholeheartedly). That's it," he tweeted.

Films

Shahid made his film debut in 2003 with 'Ishq Vishk'

Son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid made his film debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk and slowly emerged as one of the top performers of the industry with films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider, and Udta Punjab. In 2019, the actor's drama Kabir Singh became one of the biggest hits of his career.

Upcoming film

He will be next seen on big screen in 'Jersey'

Shahid will be next seen on the big screen in Jersey. The Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name will be released theatrically this year on December 31. "It's my best filmmaking experience yet. Can't wait to share it with you all (sic)," he said about the film Jersey.

Details

Film will also star Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur

Also starring Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, the upcoming film has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Information

Shahid is also gearing up for his digital debut

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video thriller-drama series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame.