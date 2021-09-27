Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' to open in theaters on December 31

The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Sunday announced that his upcoming film Jersey, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will release theatrically on December 31. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali. Kapoor took to Instagram and posted, "Jersey releasing in theaters on December 31."

Film

Film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Kapoor started filming the movie early last year but the shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Upcoming projects

Kapoor will also be seen in an Amazon Prime series

The team resumed production in October and shot in various locations in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh with safety protocols in place. Meanwhile, Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming thriller drama series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The Amazon Prime series will also star South star Vijay Sethupathi and actor Rashi Khanna. Kapoor will also act in a Sujoy Ghosh-directorial.

Tiger Shroff also announced the release date of 'Heropanti 2'

On Sunday, actor Tiger Shroff also announced the release date of his next film Heropanti 2. The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed action drama, also starring Tara Sutaria, will release on May 6, 2022. Heropanti 2 is a sequel to the 2014 action flick which marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon. The film was earlier scheduled to release theatrically on December 3.

Information

'Heropanti 2' has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan

While the first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan. Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman will compose songs and give the background score for the upcoming film.