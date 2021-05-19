Shahid Kapoor, Sujoy Ghosh coming together for a thriller?

Shahid Kapoor, the current favorite, is on a signing spree. The actor, who is awaiting the release of sports drama Jersey, has already wrapped up the shoot for an Amazon Prime web-series with Raj and DK. News has it that he'll soon star in another big movie, to be helmed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, filming of which may start later this year.

A source close to the development revealed that if the script is finalized, the film might go on floors soon. They said, "Shahid and Sujoy have been speaking about a potential collaboration for a while now and things seem to have fallen in place. Shahid has liked a script and if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors this year itself."

The details of the production and plot of the film have been kept under wraps. Talking further about Kapoor's decision, the source said, "Shahid is flooded with multiple offers, and he is being extremely careful about the scripts that he is associating himself with." And given Ghosh's knack for thrillers, the source says that this collaboration might be for a film of that genre.

Riding on the success of Kabir Singh, Kapoor has managed to bag many significant projects in the past year. Apart from Jersey (Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film) and the Amazon web series, he will play the titular role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming period drama, Karna. The magnum opus produced by Ronnie Screwvala will tell the story of the Mahabharata warrior.

Ghosh, who last worked on the Netflix paranormal suspense thriller Typewriter in 2019, is working on a crime-thriller titled Blind, with Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. The film, directed by Shome Makhija, will be produced by him and several others. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, where a blind police officer is chasing a serial killer.