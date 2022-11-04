Business

Lawsuit filed against Twitter as Elon Musk-led company begins layoffs

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 04, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

Twitter will temporarily close its offices

D-Day has finally arrived for Twitter employees. The company, now under the ownership of Elon Musk, will tell employees today whether they have a place in the company or not. An internal email from the company to the staff said that they will be notified of their employment status by 9 am PT (9:30 pm IST).

Context Why does this story matter?

Twitter's famed open corporate culture is a shadow of itself ever since Musk took over. Employees have been dreading the new owner's mass layoff plan and it's here finally.

Around half of the employees are expected to lose their jobs. From what we know so far, a sense of chaos has engulfed the company.

It's going to take a while before the dust settles.

Email The company will close its office temporarily

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the company wrote in an email to employees. Twitter said that its offices will be closed temporarily and asked employees in the office to go home. It also added that all badge access will be suspended as the cuts proceed.

Notification Laid off employees will be notified via personal email

Twitter employees will know whether they are laid off or not by today at 9:30 pm IST. Those who are not affected by the cuts will be notified through their work email. On the other hand, those who have been laid off will be notified via their personal email. After receiving the memo, several employees flooded the company's Slack channels with goodbyes.

Information A lawsuit has been filed agaist en masse layoffs

Laying off thousands of employees may not be as easy as Musk imagined. According to Bloomberg, a suit has been filed against the mass layoffs at the San Francisco Federal Court. Twitter employees claim the company is firing people without enough notice.

Outage Meanwhile, Twitter is down for several users across the world

It seems that the ongoing uncertainty at Twitter has affected users too. Many users across the world are facing issues with the microblogging platform. The issue that reportedly started at 3 am IST prevented several users from logging into the website. They met with a pop-up that reads, "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again."