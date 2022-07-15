Business

Elon Musk's father has 'secret' second child with stepdaughter Jana

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 15, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout gave birth to their second child in 2019.

Speak of unexpected! Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of SpaceX and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, has confirmed he has a "secret" second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. The girl was born in 2019. "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," Musk bragged in a recent interview while revealing the news. They're also parents to a five-year-old boy—Elliot Rush.

Context Why does this story matter?

When Musk and Bezuidenhout's mother tied the knot, she was only four years old. Her mother and stepfather have two children together.

They ended their relationship 18 years after staying together as a married couple.

Also, this revelation comes just days after Elon was reported to have had secret twins with his top executive.

Obviously, it is making headlines across the world.

Quote Second child with stepdaughter was 'unplanned'

While talking with The Sun, Musk admitted that the second child with Bezuidenhout was "unplanned." He added that they are no longer together because of their 41-year age gap. "Any man who marries a (younger) woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while, but there's a gap. And that gap is going to show itself," he said.

History Musk married his stepdaughter after splitting up with her mother

Musk has seven children with Elon being one of the three born to him and his first wife-model Maye Haldeman Musk. Elon's siblings are Kimbal and Tosca. After getting married in 1970, they split in 1979. Errol then married Heide Bezuidenhout, who was a widow and mother to two children including Jana Bezuidenhout. And, he got together with Bezuidenhout after splitting up with Heide.

Reaction Yep, most Musk's offsprings dislike his relationship with stepdaughter

In 2017, Elon and Sr. Musk had a fallout when the news about Bezuidenhout's first pregnancy surfaced. Musk admitted that his other children were also "shocked" and uncomfortable by the news for obvious reasons. "They still don't like it," the nearly 80-year-old said in his latest interview. "They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she is their sister. Their half-sister," he added.