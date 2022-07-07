Business

Elon Musk quietly had twins with Neuralink executive last year?

With news of the twins' arrival, Elon Musk now has nine children.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, one of the top executives at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, had twins in November 2021, Business Insider reported on Wednesday. In April this year, Musk and Zilis filed a petition in a Texas court to change the twins' last names to their father's last name and have their mother's last name as their middle name.

Context Why does this story matter?

Musk has often been vocal about the importance of having more kids.

At a Wall Street Journal event held in December last year, he said, "There are not enough people. I can't emphasize this enough, there are not enough people."

His comments came even as a growing number of people are deciding against having kids citing issues like climate change and inequality, among others.

Details Musk and Zilis have not yet responded

After Musk and Zilis filed the petition, the change of their twins' names was approved by the Texas court in May. The judge reportedly signed an "Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children" on May 11. However, there has been no official confirmation from Musk or Zilis. And, when news agency Reuters contacted them about the Business Insider report, there was no immediate response.

Information Musk now has nine kids

With the news of the arrival of the twins, Musk now has a total of nine children. He has two children with Canadian singer Grimes—one was born via surrogacy in December last year. He has five kids with his ex-wife and Canadian author Justine Wilson. According to a report published by Page Six in September last year, Musk said he and Grimes were "semi-separated."

Updates All you need to know about Zilis

Zilis, 36, is reportedly the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. She joined the company in May 2017. In the same month, she became the project director in artificial intelligence at Musk's Tesla, too. She held this position till 2019. Her name was also considered as one of the potential executives to run Twitter after Musk's proposed $44B acquisition of the company.