Business

Sensex gains over 600 points, Nifty settles at almost 16,000

Sensex gains over 600 points, Nifty settles at almost 16,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 06, 2022, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 climbed 2.13% to 7,561.3 points (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 1.15% to 53,750.97 points while the Nifty climbed 1.12% to 15,989.8 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 2.13% to close at 7,561.3 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.63%, 2.58%, and 2.55%, respectively. Meanwhile, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.76%, 4.52%, and 4.37%, respectively. ONGC, Power Grid Corp, and NTPC emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.06%, 1.73%, and 1.35%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.09% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.09% to end at Rs. 79.3 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 51,304, the silver futures closed at Rs. 56,800. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.9% to settle at $99.99 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Wednesday shed 266.41 points to 21,586.66 points while the Nikkei gained 315.82 points to reach 26,107.65 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 194.39 points or 1.75%, to 11,322.24 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,186.69, which is 2.23% more compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 1.62% and is currently trading at $1,146.10. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9992 (flat), $237.00 (3.71% up), and $0.4597 (0.99% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.31% higher compared to yesterday at $0.06768.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 97.26/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 111.33/liter.