Twitter will permit users to edit their tweets 5 times

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 07, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Twitter Blue subscribers will get the edit feature at first (Photo credit: Twitter)

Twitter announced earlier this month that it would soon permit users to edit their tweets. However, there is a catch. The tweets have to be edited within 30 minutes of posting and only five chances will be given for the same. The feature will be rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers at first and we do not know when it will come to India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for years, and it seems the company has finally heard their requests.

However, this wish fulfillment comes with its own set of checks and balances. The company is already embroiled in controversies pertaining to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) detection and spam account-catching methodologies.

It does not want another debacle on its hands.

Countries Where will this facility be available?

Twitter Blue subscribers in New Zealand will get the "edit tweet" feature at first. Later, it will be rolled out to paid users in the US, Canada, and Australia. The tech firm will monitor usage patterns in New Zealand. Based on the data, the edit limit within the 30-minute timeframe might undergo changes. It may be a while before the feature reaches India.

Features How will edited tweets be differentiated?

It will be easy to make out edited tweets. They will appear with a timestamp, an icon, and a label to make it evident that the original tweet has undergone modifications. Users will be able to use the 'Edit' button to fix typos and errors in their tweets. However, this will have no effect on the accrued likes, retweets, and replies.

Problems What are the fears surrounding the edit button?

Edit button critics believe that malicious elements will misuse the facility to spread political discontent and crypto scams, among others. Twitter has also been reluctant for quite a long time, and thus observing user behavior to avoid turning this into a menace. Notably, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram also have edit facilities. However, no significant cases of abuse have come in news.