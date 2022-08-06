Technology

LG Ultra Tab goes official: Check price and specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 06, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

LG Ultra Tab houses a 7,040mAh battery (Photo credit: LG)

South Korean electronics giant LG has launched a new tablet dubbed the "Ultra Tab" in its home country. It is already up for grabs in the nation, but the company is yet to announce anything about the availability of the device in other markets. As for the highlights, it features a 2K IPS LCD display, an 8MP rear camera, and a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

After bidding adieu to the smartphone business last year, LG quietly launched a tablet in its home country. The new Ultra Tab comes a few years after the last G Pad.

The introduction of Ultra Tab is a sign that the company hasn't completely abandoned Android.

The tablet will suit those who are looking for a minimalist and cost-effective option.

Design and display The tablet is compliant with US Army's standard for durability

The LG Ultra Tab features a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a top-centered front camera. The device is certified with US Army's MIL-STD 810G standard for durability and gets stylus support. It bears a 10.35-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 5:3 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is offered in a Charcoal Gray color option.

Information It sports an 8MP rear camera

The LG Ultra Tab is equipped with a single 8MP camera with autofocus on the back. On the front, the device has a 5MP fixed-focus snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 chip powers the device

The LG Ultra Tab is backed by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12 and packs a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. It also has quad speakers. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information LG Ultra Tab: Pricing and availability

The LG Ultra Tab carries a price tag of KRW 426,000 (around Rs. 26,000) for its sole 4GB/64GB model. Sales of the tablet are already underway in South Korea. We expect it to arrive in other markets later this year.