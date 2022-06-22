Technology

Nothing phone (1) fully revealed in hands-on video: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 22, 2022, 01:25 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) will have around 900 individual LEDs embedded into the rear panel (Photo credit: Marques Brownlee)

Nothing's phone (1) has been fully revealed in a hands-on video shared by Marques Brownlee. It will have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The various light strips on the back, which the brand is calling "glyph interface," consist over 900 individual LEDs. The strips can light up to show call notifications and battery charging progress, among other things.

The phone (1) looks cool and futuristic. It is like a breath of fresh air for those seeking a smartphone with a distinctive design.

Last week, Nothing showed off the rear design of the phone, revealing the array of light strips.

Now, the hands-on video explains the use case for the LEDs and showcases the front design of phone (1) for the first time.

All LEDs light up for messages and call notifications. They also flash in sync with the built-in ringtones. When shooting a subject in the dark, all the LEDs can be turned on to provide some extra light. The middle strip lights up during wireless charging, while the bottom light strip can serve as a charging progress bar.

The Nothing phone (1) will sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal frame, and flat rails. It will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the device will flaunt a unique transparent design with dual cameras and several light strips for notifications and other functions. It is tipped to get a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate.

In the rear camera department, the Nothing phone (1) could house a 50MP primary snapper and an ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it may get a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Nothing phone (1) is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device will boot Android 12 with Nothing OS on top. It may house a 4,500mAh battery that is tipped to support 45W wired and unspecified wireless charging.

Nothing will officially reveal the pricing and availability details of the phone (1) at the time of its launch on July 12. It may start at $500 (around Rs. 39,000).