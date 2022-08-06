Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem August 6 codes?

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem August 6 codes?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 06, 2022, 10:12 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is only available for Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play online battle royale game. It is available for Android devices in India. It offers several rewards on a daily basis, including crates, supplies, costumes, and weapons. These goodies can aid players in improving their position on the scoreboard. They can either be unlocked by paying real money or using redeemable codes for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Garena Free Fire MAX was introduced in India as a high-resolution version of Free Fire.

Since its launch here, the game is extremely popular across the country and continues to be one of the most downloaded battle royale games.

Its developers add reward schemes regularly so that the gameplay remains interesting for the players. They can be accessed using codes.

Conditions The codes are valid for up to 18 hours

Free Fire MAX codes are redeemable once per player. They can only be accessed by gamers using Indian servers. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and can be redeemed via the rewards redemption website. For Saturday, i.e., August 6, the alphanumeric codes can aid gamers in obtaining goodies like weapons, emotes, skins, loot crates, and more.

Codes Here are the codes for August 6

Free Fire MAX codes for August 6 are mentioned below. You can use them to earn your free rewards. FF11-WFNP-P956, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5. Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GU9, SARG-886A-V5GR. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E.

Process Here are the steps for redeeming the codes

Head to the rewards redemption webpage of the game (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box that appears on the screen, click on "Confirm," and then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.