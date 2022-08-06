Realme 9i 5G to launch on August 18; design revealed
Realme is gearing up to launch its 9i 5G smartphone in India. The company has now confirmed that the phone will be introduced on August 18 at 11:30am. In a Twitter post, the company has also revealed the device's design and specifications. Described as "The 5G Rockstar," the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.
- Seven months after it launched the 9i 4G, Realme is all set to introduce the 5G version of the phone.
- India's entry-level 5G market segment has seen some fierce battles between Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Realme aims to take on its rivals with the competitively priced 9i 5G.
- It will hope to tap into the love Indians have for feature-rich, cost-effective smartphones.
The Realme 9i 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport three camera sensors. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in at least a Champagne Gold color option.
The Realme 9i 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP main shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait sensor. Up front, it will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.
The Realme 9i 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and could house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9i 5G will be announced at the time of its launch. It should be priced at around Rs. 15,000.