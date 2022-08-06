Technology

Realme 9i 5G to launch on August 18; design revealed

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 06, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Realme 9i 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is gearing up to launch its 9i 5G smartphone in India. The company has now confirmed that the phone will be introduced on August 18 at 11:30am. In a Twitter post, the company has also revealed the device's design and specifications. Described as "The 5G Rockstar," the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

Seven months after it launched the 9i 4G, Realme is all set to introduce the 5G version of the phone.

India's entry-level 5G market segment has seen some fierce battles between Samsung, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Realme aims to take on its rivals with the competitively priced 9i 5G.

It will hope to tap into the love Indians have for feature-rich, cost-effective smartphones.

Design and display The device will have triple rear cameras

The Realme 9i 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport three camera sensors. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in at least a Champagne Gold color option.

Information It will boast a 50MP main camera

The Realme 9i 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 50MP main shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait sensor. Up front, it will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip will power the device

The Realme 9i 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and could house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9i 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9i 5G will be announced at the time of its launch. It should be priced at around Rs. 15,000.