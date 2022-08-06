Technology

YouTube tests 'pinch to zoom' feature with Premium users

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 06, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

The 'pinch to zoom' feature works in portrait as well as landscape mode (Photo credit: YouTube)

YouTube often lets its Premium subscribers test brand new features that are not ready for a wider release. The new experimental feature from the streaming platform is the "pinch to zoom" gesture for videos. Interestingly, it works in both portrait and landscape modes. The feature will be in testing till September 1. It is available only on the YouTube Android app.

Context Why does this story matter?

YouTube is constantly pushing new features to enhance the user experience. There are already ways to zoom into a YouTube video with the help of various accessibility tools.

However, having it as an option in the app itself will certainly make it convenient for users.

The ability to zoom into a video from portrait mode is too good to pass on.

Method How to use this facility?

The "pinch to zoom" feature can be accessed by YouTube Premium users by going to the "Try new features" section in "Your Premium benefits." It lets you use two fingers to zoom into the video. There could be a delay between opting in to test it and being able to use it. You should be able to zoom in at up to 8X.

Purpose Zooming will be possible even in portrait mode

The new "pinch to zoom" feature is different from the old one that let users fill their screen only in landscape mode. With the new option, you will be able to zoom into a video in portrait mode even without making the clip full screen. After zooming in, you can move around and look at parts of the video closely.

Availability The feature will be up for testing till September 1

YouTube Premium users will be able to use the "pinch to zoom" feature on an experimental basis till September 1. It will give the company enough time to gather user feedback. After that, either the feature will be introduced officially, or the company may reveal a new launch date. It is still unclear whether unpaid users will get the facility or not.