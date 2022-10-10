Entertainment

Winners to Red Carpet: Highlights from Filmfare South Awards 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 10, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

Here are the highlights from Filmfare South Awards 2022

The star-studded Filmfare South Awards ceremony took place on October 9 (Sunday) in Bengaluru. The 67th edition of the prestigious awards celebrated the who's who of the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Several popular names from the South Indian cinema graced the occasion, such as Suriya, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Allu Arjun, among others. Here are the top highlights.

Individual winners Suriya, Allu Arjun won Best Actor awards

Several A-listers took home the coveted Black Lady! While Suriya was felicitated with the Best Male Actor (Tamil) for Soorarai Pottru, Allu Arjun won the award for the Best Telugu Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. Sai Pallavi also won the Best Female Actor (Telugu) for her role in Love Story, while Lijomol Jose won the same award (Tamil) for her performance in Jai Bhim.

Best Films 'Soorarai Pottru,' 'Pushpa: The Rise' continued to dominate

Pushpa: The Rise and Soorarai Pottru continued their charm in other categories as well. Pushpa won the awards for Best Film (Telugu), Best Director (Sukumar Bandreddi), Best Playback Singers (Sid Sriram, Indravathi Chauhan), and Best Cinematography (Miroslaw Kubabrozek). On the other hand, Soorarai Pottru clinched honors for Best Director, Best Supporting Actor Female, Best Music Album, Best Playback Singers (male, female), and Best Cinematography.

Posthumous honor Puneeth Rajkumar was honored with Lifetime Achievement award

The ceremony left everyone emotional and teary-eyed when late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Kannada superstar Rajkumar was known for his work in movies such as Appu, Power, Vamshi, Lucky Man, and Arasu, among others. He passed away on October 29, 2021, due to a cardiac arrest and is survived by his wife and two kids.

Red Carpet Several celebrities dazzled on the red carpet

Filmfare South Awards red carpet witnessed the presence of numerous actors from across the country who dazzled in their sartorial bests. These included Shehnaaz Gill who looked gorgeous in a kanjivaram saree, Tabu who looked as luminous as ever in a stylish pink saree, Suriya who opted for a suave black suit, and R Madhavan who wore a traditional bright green kurta.