Birthday special: Looking at legendary actor Rekha's best songs

Oct 10, 2022

Veteran actor Rekha turned 68 on Monday. Happy birthday!

The ever-luminous and effervescent Rekha has turned 68 today! In her long and illustrious career, not only has she proved her acting chops through numerous films such as Silsila and Suhaag, but she has also concretized her position as one of the best performers the Indian film industry has ever seen. On her birthday, we look at five such songs that have immortalized her.

#1 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai'

Sung by Asha Bhosle, written by Shahryar, and composed by Khayyam, this song from the 1981 classic Umrao Jaan catapulted Rekha's fame like never before. Not only did Rekha perform the convoluted and difficult dance steps like a breeze, but her expressions also fueled life into the vulnerability of a passionate lover. Even today, Rekha performs this song during events and on TV shows.

#2 'Salam-e-Ishq'

To talk about Rekha's songs and not mention the evergreen Salam-e-Ishq from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar won't be fair. Not just her performance, but her entire look—from the glittery pink dress to her bright makeup—has gained a classic status over the years. Her immaculate dance moves were aided by Lata Mangeshkar's mellifluous singing, and the song is a pure delight for Big B-Rekha fans.

#3 'In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke'

Umrao Jaan has no dearth of exemplary songs that have stood the test of time and are as popular today as they were many decades ago. In In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, sung by Bhosle, Rekha looked like an absolute dream in a creamy white ensemble and shimmery jewelry, and one can't get enough of her pitch-perfect expressions. You can watch it on YouTube.

#4 'Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya'

Another beautiful melody to be savored by Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan fans, Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya from Raja Natwarlal (1979) is a thoroughly enjoyable, fun song. Crooned by Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, the song is also special because of the real-life romance that is reported to have transpired between Rekha and Bachchan back then. It was penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by Rajesh Roshan.

#5 'Katra Katra Milti Hai'

Slightly different in rhythm, theme, and overall temperament from other songs in this list, Katra Katra Milti Hai from Ijaazat (1987) is all about celebrating life, come what may. The song features Naseeruddin Shah alongside Rekha and takes us through their several passionate, beautiful moments filled with love. Lyricist Gulzar, singer Bhosle, and music composer RD Burman collaborated to produce this everlasting, golden masterpiece.