Box office clash: How are 'Drishyam 2,' 'Mister Mummy' performing?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 19, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' and 'Mister Mummy' were released in theaters on November 18

Bollywood has been witnessing clash after clash at the box office in recent months. And the latest one is between Drishyam 2 and Mister Mummy as both films hit the theaters on Friday. While Drishyam 2 has been receiving raving reviews, Mister Mummy's reviews have been mixed to negative. So, how did the films perform at the box office on the opening day?

Context Why does this story matter?

In the first week of November, three Bollywood films, namely Phone Bhoot, Double XL, and Mili, clashed and none of them could make a mark at the box office.

In the second week, Uunchai hit the cinemas, clashing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Yashoda. And its box office collection on Day 1 wasn't disappointing, to say the least.

Now, there's yet another clash.

#1 'Drishyam 2' breaks 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's record on opening day

On its first day, Drishyam 2 reportedly made Rs. 14.5-15cr. With this glorious collection, the thriller has surpassed the Day 1 collection of one of this year's top Bollywood grossers—Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Its collection is higher than films starring A-listers like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. While Kumar's Raksha Bandhan collected Rs. 10.7cr on Day 1, Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha opened to Rs. 11.7cr.

#2 How did 'Mister Mummy' perform?

While the official box office numbers of Mister Mummy have not come out yet, the film is predicted to have collected an underwhelming amount of Rs. 30 lakh on its opening day. The low estimates can be attributed to the fact that the movie was not promoted well prior to release, owing to the tight budget. The reviews of Mister Mummy aren't great either.

Information All you need to know about the films

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna play lead roles in Drishyam 2, while Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor have supporting roles in it. A sequel to Drishyam (2015), the film has been helmed by Abhishek Pathak. On the other hand, Mister Mummy, directed by Shaad Ali, stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles.