Ellen Pompeo bids adieu to 'Grey's Anatony's Meredith Grey

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 19, 2022

Pompeo plays Meredith Grey, the pivotal character of 'Grey's Anatomy'

In an unexpected turn of events, Ellen Pompeo announced her departure from Grey's Anatomy in January. Announcing the news, she shared a goodbye post to her fans as Meredith Grey. One of the few original cast members of the show, Pompeo will still remain on the show as its narrator. She added that she will return to the show during the finale next spring.

Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr, and Kevin McKidd are some of the original cast members who are still a part of Grey's Anatomy. Other actors including Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and TR Knight have eventually quit the show, citing various reasons. But since the show is based on the life of Pompeo's Grey, her exit is pretty significant.

Announcing her departure from the medical drama, Pompeo shared her photo on Instagram and captioned it, "I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 season." "Through it all....none of it ...would have been possible without the best fans in the world," she further added.

"You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back," the actor further added. She continued, "This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster...you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE (sic)."

Meanwhile, the makers of Grey's Anatomy set the stage for the exit of Pompeo's character in the first part of the 19th season. The next generation of doctors was seen taking over the new interns, who will eventually take over as the top surgeons of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Her last appearance before that will be on February 23, 2023.