Birthday special: 5 Sushmita Sen starrers one should definitely watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 19, 2022, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Sushmita Sen has been in the limelight ever since winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994. From her bold statements in the media to her philanthropic work, 'Miss Chandni' has been our forever crush. The enigmatic smile is well-complemented by her happy-go-lucky nature and she has been a huge tinsel town star for nearly three decades now. Here's our list of Sen's best works.

#1 'Nirbaak' (2015)

This Srijit Mukherji-directed Bengali drama might not feature on many lists, but Sen outdid herself in this performance. This film deals with lust, jealousy, love, and separation of four entities that have a common connection— Sen. The screenplay and visuals were thought-provoking and the final scene of Sushmita Sen dressed as a bride in the morgue is gut-wrenching, cold yet beautiful.

#2 'Aarya' (2020- )

Ram Madhvani's crime thriller can be binged on Disney+Hotstar, and it has been raking in the numbers since its release. Sen's portrayal of the titular character Aarya Sareen is touted as Sen 2.0! This series is poles apart from her previous works, and she has played it with sheer conviction. It also received an International Emmy nomination under the 'Best Drama Series' category.

#3 'Main Hoon Na' (2004)

This is a monumental film in Indian cinema as the world got introduced to Farah Khan's style of commercial film-making. Major Ram ticked all our boxes of being a lover, brother, son, friend, and enemy but it was Miss Chadni that made us dream of a college life like the movie's St. Paul's College in Darjeeling. The only way students will like studying chemistry!

#4 'Biwi No. 1' (1999)

The trademark David Dhawan directorial was an ensemble comedy-drama starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, and Sushmita Sen. This film fetched Sen her first Filmfare award for 'Best Supporting Actor' (Female). This film was loved by cinephiles across the spectrum for its impeccable comedy timing and the chart-busting musical numbers composed by Anu Malik.

#5 'Ram Gopal Varma ki Aag' (2007)

RGV is often credited to be the one changing Hindi cinema in the early 2000s. Eventually, he fell prey to his own formulae and became irrelevant. This film was Varma's attempt to remake 'Sholay' and was widely criticized. However, Sen stood out among the star-studded cast. The movie is one of the first films where South superstars collaborated with Hindi superstars—Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan.