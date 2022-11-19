Entertainment

5 Zeenat Aman films one should definitely watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 19, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

The ever-gracious and charming Zeenat Aman turns 71 today

The ever-gracious and charming Zeenat Aman, who has been ruling the hearts of her fans for more than five decades, turns 71 today. The former Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International entered the Hindi film industry after her success as a model and in beauty pageants. Aman seems to have a lot of fire in her belly even today and here's our list!

#1 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' (1973)

This Nasir Hussain directorial is at times credited as the first multi-genre film in Hindi. Yaadon Ki Baaraat goes through several beats—action to romance to drama to musical—and stars a list of actors, including the then-superstar Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, Tariq, Neetu Singh, Ajit Khan, and Zeenat Aman. The model-turned-actor worked mostly in ensembles but her work in this film truly stood out.

#2 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' (1978)

During its release, this movie was not discussed publicly for its adult themes but, with time, this Raj Kapoor directorial gained a cult-like status. This film also stars the magnanimous Shashi Kapoor. Aman, however, is the star of the film from its very first scene and can arguably be credited for the film's success. The romantic drama was also well-complemented by Laxmikant-Pyarelal's iconic music.

#3 'Don' (1978)

Salim-Javed penned this action-thriller starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who became synonymous with Don until Akhtar Junior remade it starring Shah Rukh Khan. The 1978 entertainer was the perfect fodder for the viewers back then, and even to date, fans seem to enjoy the original one, especially Aman's portrayal of Roma. Roma was a boss-lady in Don, we are still in awe of Zeenat-ji!

#4 'Dostana' (1980)

Our generation relates to a different 'Dostana' and is eagerly waiting for the next product of the franchise. But, it was the OG trio—Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman—who made the franchise achieve today's cult status. The supporting cast includes Helen, Pran, Prem Chopra, and Amrish Puri. The Raj Khosla directorial was a money-spinner during its release and loved by viewers across generations.

#5 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971)

This musical drama is considered to be one of the first films which paved the way for the Zeenat Aman magic. Directed by Dev Anand and starring Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman, this film was loved by viewers. From Asha Bhosle's 'Dum Maro Dum' to Usha Uthup's title track, this film produced some of the iconic tracks of Hindi cinema.