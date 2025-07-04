Ranbir Kapoor is planning on shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' soon

Ranbir Kapoor to shoot Bhansali's film after 'Ramayana' wrap

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:44 pm Jul 04, 202506:44 pm

What's the story

Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Ramayana. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, will come out in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Meanwhile, fans are wondering if he is also planning to film for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War soon. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, too.