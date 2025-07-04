Ranbir Kapoor to shoot Bhansali's film after 'Ramayana' wrap
Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Ramayana. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, will come out in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Meanwhile, fans are wondering if he is also planning to film for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War soon. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, too.
Kapoor to join Bhansali after vacation
A source told Filmfare, "Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Ramayana and wanted to take a short holiday with his family." "He will return from his London vacation and join Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Love & War." "This particular schedule is reportedly going to be the most intriguing part of the film."
First look of 'Ramayana' out
Meanwhile, the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 recently unveiled the first look of the film. During the launch event, they spoke about their long-cherished dream of making this film and working with a stellar cast, including Kapoor and Yash as leads. Malhotra said, "With Ramayana, we're not just retelling history; we're introducing our legacy to the world."