Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Love & War' will feature Orry as a homosexual character and Bhatt as a cabaret dancer, with Kapoor and Kaushal playing Indian Armed Forces officers.

The film, which began production in November, is set to release on March 20, 2026.

Deepika Padukone is also reported to make a cameo, marking another collaboration with director Bhansali, but details remain undisclosed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Love & War' adds Orry to its cast

Orry joins 'Love & War'; Deepika set for cameo: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 02:48 pm Dec 23, 202402:48 pm

What's the story The star-studded cast of the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Love & War, has just gotten bigger with social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, joining the ensemble, reported India Today. The film already features Bollywood A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. In a surprise addition, Deepika Padukone will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie, according to the report.

Character details

Orry to portray a homosexual character: Report

Per the report, in Love & War, Orry will play a homosexual character who is Bhatt's character's closest friend. Bhatt herself will play a cabaret dancer. Meanwhile, Kapoor and Kaushal will be seen as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. However, details about Padukone's cameo role are under wraps for now. If true, this will mark another collaboration between Padukone and Bhansali after their successful outings in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Production update

'Love & War' filming commenced in November

The production of Love & War started on November 7, after it was delayed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The first schedule was shot at Studio 5 in Mumbai's Film City, which was turned into a historic world, in keeping with Bhansali's signature style. The opening sequence has a crowd of 50 extras as sepoys (soldiers), with Kapoor being the first to start shooting.

Release date

'Love & War' set for 2026 release

Love & War is slated to release on March 20, 2026. The film is said to be an epic romance set against the backdrop of war. A teaser poster with all the stars is also expected to drop soon. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali had previously expressed his excitement for this upcoming film. He called it a "very special film" that is contemporary and unlike anything he's done before.