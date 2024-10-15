Summarize Simplifying... In short The filming of 'Love & War' has been delayed due to heavy rains in Mumbai damaging the set. However, director Bhansali is using this time to refine the script and music.

'Love & War' shoot delayed due to Mumbai rains: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:53 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated project, Love & War, has been postponed by two months, reportedly due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The film, which brings Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor together after their 2007 collaboration Saawariya, was supposed to start shooting on October 10. However, sources revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the production will now start toward the end of November or early December.

Mumbai rains damaged 'Love & War' sets

Reportedly, the delay in Love & War's production was due to the impact of heavy rains on the film's set. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Due to the Mumbai rains, the set construction kept getting delayed. When they finally started the work, the set was damaged due to the impact of rains earlier in this month in the city."

Bhansali to utilize delay for script and music development

Despite the setback, Bhansali is reportedly seeing this delay as a chance to polish the script and music of Love & War. The source added, "SLB is getting more time to work on the script and music of Love And War. He will be doing more workshops with the trio of RK, Alia [Bhatt], and Vicky [Kaushal], while developing the script better with music."

'Love & War' to hit screens on Eid 2026

Despite the initial delay, Love & War is still slated for an Eid 2026 release. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is expected to be a love triangle. Notably, this marks a significant reunion for Bhatt and Bhansali after their previous collaboration on Gangubai Kathiawadi. SLB has never worked with Kaushal before.