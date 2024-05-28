Next Article

Taha Shah addresses rumors about personal life

'Heeramandi's Taha Shah addresses dating rumors with co-star Pratibha Ranta

By Tanvi Gupta 12:40 pm May 28, 202412:40 pm

What's the story Taha Shah Badussha recognized for his portrayal of Tajdar Baloch in the Netflix series Heeramandi, recently addressed rumors about his personal life. In an interview with News18, he clarified his current relationship status amid speculation sparked by a dinner date with co-star Pratibha Ranta. "I wish I could tell you that I'm in love but right now, my responsibility is to not fall in love but to give back to my mother," stated Badussha.

Speculations

Their casual outing sparked romance rumors

On Sunday evening, Badussha and Ranta were seen enjoying a dinner together in Mumbai. Exiting the restaurant, they paused for photographs before departing in the same car. Their outing sparked rumors online, with many speculating about a potential romance between the Heeramandi co-stars. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Ranta played Shama. She also gained attention for her performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies.

Love history

'Used to write love letters': Badussha's insights into past relationships

Meanwhile, Badussha opened up about his past romantic experiences. Identifying himself as a "lover boy," he revealed, "I've always been a man who would give his soul to the girl he falls for. When I fall in love, I'm a 10." He further shared that he used to "write love letters" for his girlfriends, even including flower petals in them. Additionally, Badussha expressed his desire for a family in the future but emphasized the need to first establish himself.

Expression

'When love hits me...I've gone all out'

In an elaborate explanation of how love affects him, Badussha expressed, "When love hits me—and it has hit me a few times—I've gone all out." "I'm an extremist in that sense...I'm a '90s kid. At that time, there was no internet. I had bad handwriting and yet wrote love letters." "Then there were times I wouldn't see the girl for two-three days and her friend would meet me somewhere and give me the letter from her end," he said.

Reflection

Badussha once owned a sweater of a girl he liked

The 36-year-old actor—who recently made his debut at Cannes—reflected, "It's difficult for Gen-Z to realize what love letters mean." Reflecting on his romantic gestures, he shared, "When I was in 10th or 11th grade, there was a girl I used to like. I had her sweater with me and during summer vacations, I had wrapped it up in a plastic bag so that her smell doesn't go out." "Whenever I would miss her, I would smell the sweater," revealed Badussha.