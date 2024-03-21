Next Article

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly aren't engaged anymore, confirms actor

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:44 pm Mar 21, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Megan Fox officially announced the end of her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, while recently appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. The two are presently living apart, reportedly, with Fox in Malibu and Kelly in their shared Encino mansion, as they grapple with a difficult phase in their relationship. Per reports, the decision was made to give each other some breathing room while still maintaining their bond.

What the insiders have to say

Fox and Kelly's 'toxic' relationship reportedly had regular disputes

Insiders close to Fox and Kelly have labeled their relationship "toxic," citing regular disputes as a source of tension. One source told Page Six, "Megan and MGK have a very toxic relationship, their love literally makes them sick." Despite these challenges, friends of the couple believe they won't completely part ways due to their history of frequently changing decisions.

Together or not?

Fox on her relationship status

In a recent podcast appearance, Fox opened up about her relationship with Kelly, referring to him as her "twin soul." Despite the swirling breakup rumors, she remained vague about their current status but emphasized that there will always be a bond between them. She subtly hinted at the termination of their engagement but kept mum about where they currently stand romantically.

Past rumors

When Fox deleted all of Kelly's pictures

Speculation regarding their split started doing the rounds after the Jennifer's Body actor decided to delete all pictures of Kelly and her from social media. In February 2023, she deleted the pictures and began posting cryptic messages that left fans wondering if all was right between them. They were later seen together. Their last public appearance was at the Super Bowl afterparty.

Relationship timeline

A look at their relationship

Fox and MGK first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico in March 2020. A few months down the line, Fox was featured in Kelly's music video Bloody Valentine. As they grew closer, they eventually went official with their relationship on Instagram in July 2020. Cut to January 2022, Kelly popped the question to Fox in a dreamy setup. He got a special diamond and emerald customized ring made for Fox.