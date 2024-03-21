Next Article

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to perform at IPL's opening ceremony

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:17 pm Mar 21, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony. The event will be held on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first match will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of MS Dhoni, taking on the Faf Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The ceremony is expected to commence at 6:30pm, promising a thrilling mix of cricket and high-octane entertainment.

Opening act

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will take on the stage

The opening ceremony will be glamorized by performances from Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, ahead of the release of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Notably, Shroff recently performed at the Women's Premier League (WPL) opening ceremony in Bengaluru. Kumar and Shroff's performance at the event will be the key act of the evening.

Other performances

Music legends AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will also perform

Music maestro AR Rahman and popular playback singer Sonu Nigam are set to add a musical dimension to the IPL's opening ceremony. Rahman, celebrated for his eclectic compositions across various genres and languages, has previously performed at the IPL as well. Nigam, whose versatile voice has adorned countless Bollywood hits, is anticipated to bring emotional depth and resonance through his act.

About 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set for April release

A standalone sequel to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action thriller helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Starring Kumar and Shroff in the leading roles, the film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani. While Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F will be seen as the leading ladies. Ronit Roy will star in a pivotal role.

Box office clash

Film to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit cinema halls on April 10, on the occasion of Eid. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama, Maidaan. Speaking about the clash in a recent Bollywood Hungama interview, Bhagnani said, "Both are Eid releases. During festivals, our theaters can release two films. Of course, it's a different matter ki kiski film kitni chalegi. But I am sure both will get a good mileage."