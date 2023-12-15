Ram Mandir opening ceremony guest list; Akshay-Big B to attend

Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony is set to take place on January 22, 2024

The highly anticipated Ram Mandir opening ceremony in Ayodhya is set for January 22, 2024, and many esteemed guests are expected to attend. As per a Pinkvilla report, Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and acclaimed directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and producer Mahaveer Jain have confirmed their presence at the event.

South Indian film industry legends also invited

Not just Bollywood, but the South Indian film industry's legendary actors and filmmakers have also been invited to the grand opening. The guest list features names like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishabh Shetty. Hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the event promises to be a lavish affair with these esteemed personalities in attendance.

Entire ceremony will be telecast live on Doordarshan

Reportedly, the organizers have invited the family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement. Moreover, the consecration or pran pratishtha ceremony will be telecast live on Doordarshan. The inauguration ceremony taking place just a few months before the General Elections will act as a boost for the serving party.