Viral: 'CID' actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family of physical violence

By Aikantik Bag 02:07 pm Dec 15, 202302:07 pm

Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family of physical violence

Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj, recognized for her work in TV shows﻿ such as Bepannah, CID, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, has come forward with allegations of physical abuse by her family. In a video shared by her, a visibly distressed Dhanraj displays injuries on her face and body and states, "Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira Police Station and I've been abused by my family and I'm hit very badly."

Dhanraj had an abusive marriage in the past

In the video, the actor urgently sought assistance from the media, news channels, and the entertainment industry, saying, "Please I need help from everybody from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me." Previously married to actor Nitin Sahrawat in 2016, Dhanraj divorced him after enduring repeated instances of domestic violence. In an earlier conversation with Spotboye.com, she shared her efforts to salvage the marriage through professional counseling but she ultimately found it unsuccessful.

