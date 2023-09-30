New teaser to contestants: All about 'Bigg Boss Tamil 7'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:33 pm Sep 30, 202305:33 pm

The hour-long episodes of 'Bigg Boss Tamil' 7 will be telecast on Vijay television channel

Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan, is set to return with its seventh season on Sunday. Ahead of the premiere of the show, which has been a major hit with the viewers, the makers have dropped a new teaser featuring Haasan. Before its grand premiere, here is everything you need to know: from potential contestants to when and where it will premiere.

Why does this story matter?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality TV shows in India. It was initially launched as a Hindi show—hosted by Salman Khan—and has subsequently been expanded to other languages to cater to regional audiences. Among the other versions, including Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss Telugu, and Bigg Boss Malayalam, Bigg Boss Tamil has the most popularity after the Hindi show.

'Bigg Boss Tamil 7' to premiere on Sunday

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is all set for its grand premiere on Sunday (October 1) at 6:00pm. Recently, the makers released several promos that hinted contestants might have to initially live in two houses before being brought together to one. Apart from its daily telecast on Star Vijay television channel, one can also watch the show on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the new promo here

Who is participating in Season 7

So far, the showrunners have kept the contestants' names under wraps. However, some names of the expected contestants have been doing rounds on social media. These include Vichithra (Cooku With Comali), Babloo Prithviraj, Roshini Haripriyan, TV actor Nivisha, Raveena Daha, Bala Saravanan, Yuthan Balaji, Sridevi Vijayakumar, actor Vishnu, Moon Nila, dancer Vijay Varma, and TV actor Dinesh, among others, reported India Today.

Previously, Haasan was rumored to quit after Season 6

In December 2022, when Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was nearing its finale, there were rumors that Haasan would no longer return to the show as a host. The reason behind this was said to be other projects of the actor that were keeping him busy. However, all these rumors were later quashed when the show's first promo was released, featuring Haasan.