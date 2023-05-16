Entertainment

Actor Rajeev Sen approached for 'Big Boss OTT 2'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 16, 2023, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows in India. The makers launched an OTT version hosted by Karan Johar which became an instant success. As the second season of the reality show is around the corner, actor Rajeev Sen has been approached to star in the upcoming season. The actor revealed the same in a conversation with Tellychakkar.

Sen has not decided about the offer yet

In the interview, Sen spoke about his career and revealed about being approached for Bigg Boss OTT. He also stated that he has not decided about it yet. He said, "I have to handle many other things and I need to see if I can give it so much time because it demands it." Sen is preparing for the release of his film Hasrat.

Sen's dynamic with ex-wife Charu Asopa

Sen has been in the news for his troubled marriage with actor Charu Asopa. The duo parted ways but maintain cordial relationship and are co-parenting their child Ziana. The duo is often seen together at family events. Asopa maintains a good relationship with Sen's sister Sushmita Sen. It will be interesting to see if Sen accepts the offer to enter the Bigg Boss house.