Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut: Mapping her stellar style evolution

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut: Mapping her stellar style evolution

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 02, 2023, 12:31 pm 3 min read

Alia Bhatt debuted at Met Gala in a white dreamy Chanel bridal gown

Alia Bhatt captured headlines with her dreamy debut at the 2023 Met Gala—a statement that is undeniably true. One of the buzziest first-time Met Gala attendees, Bhatt made an appearance in a white pearl-embellished with exaggerated basque waist ball gown by designer Prabal Gurung. Her impeccable chic red carpet appearance made waves globally. Here's a look at her stellar style evolution over the years.

But first, let's decode her Met Gala look

Inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look, Bhatt donned an ivory silk tulle waist ball gown, embellished with hand-beaded pearls. Sticking religiously to this year's theme—honoring fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Bhatt in her social media posts revealed how her billowing extravaganza gown was created using one lakh hand-beaded pearls. Bhatt's Met Gala red carpet appearance was a testament to her evolving style.

Have you seen her angelic looks from the Gala?

Cute playful outfits ruled Bhatt's wardrobe in the initial years

Skater dresses with bouffant hairstyles and chunky heels are what defined Bhatt's wardrobe when she first burst into the Bollywood scene in 2012. Her fun girly outfits were aimed at reflecting her youthful spirit. Remember, during the promotional run of her debut film Student of the Year, how she would often appear in colorful skirts and dresses, with her hair styled in cute braids.

As her career progressed, her style also matured

Bhatt's life-turning year was 2014, in which she gave back-to-back hits—Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and 2 States. As her career progressed, her style also matured. Particularly this year, she started experimenting with more elegant and classy looks which accentuated her figure. To recall, she wore a stunning black gown with bare-minimum accessories and sleek hair during her appearance at the 60th Filmfare Awards.

Most memorable red carpet appearance

From playful crop tops to sophisticated pantsuits, Bhatt has tried it all and aced it simultaneously. But, her most memorable red carpet appearance, which can also be considered as a sharp turn in her style game came in 2019, when she appeared at the Filmfare Awards, where she made heads turn with her ethereal lavender gown embellished with delicate ruffles and a flowing train.

Remember her Greek goddess look from Time Impact Awards?

Since 2019, Bhatt became a totally different personality when it came to experimenting with sartorial choices. In the last few years, we have seen her in shiny lamé jumpsuits, awe-inspiring mermaid dresses, and even graphic print pantsuits. Her pregnancy fashion checked all the boxes in the elegant department. We are still not over her golden Greek Goddess look from the Time 100 Impact Awards.

In case you can't remember the look, here it is!

Instagram post A post shared by aliabhatt.93 on May 2, 2023 at 11:52 am IST